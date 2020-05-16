Buhari meets Guinea Bissau’s President Embalo

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday met behind closed doors with Guinea-Bissau’s President, Umaro Sissoco Embalo, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Embalo was received at the official residence of the president by the Nigerian leader.

Speaking to State House correspondents at the end of the meeting, Embalo said he was on `routine visit’ to President Buhari, whom he described as his political father, for consultations and advice over some socio-political issues.

“You know, he is the number one and it is a blessing meeting with the President (Buhari}, he is serving like a father – this is the kind of relation I have with Baba.

“For me in this situation or other situations I can come and greet my father.

“So, I briefed him on the situation in Guinea Bissau and I wanted to learn more from him,’’ he said.

NAN recalls that President Buhari had on March 13, before the imposition of restriction order occasioned by outbreak of COVID-19, met with the Guinea-Bissau’s President Embalo, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

More details later. (NAN)

