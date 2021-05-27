Buhari meets Ghanaian President, Akufo-Addo, at Aso Villa

Buhari with Akufo-Addo Photo credit @BashirAhmaad

Muhammadu Buhari on met behind closed door with Ghana’s Nana Akufo-Addo at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The News Agency Nigeria (NAN) reports that the agenda the meeting between Buhari and the Ghanaian leader was unknown to State House correspondents as at the filing this report.

NAN, however, gathered that Akufo-Addo, who is the Chairman the Authority Heads State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) was at the State House to discuss issues concerning the sub-region with the leader.

NAN reports that the Ghanaian leader also used the opportunity of the visit to condole with the government and people of Nigeria over the last Friday plane crash was killed Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim and ten other military officers in Kaduna, Kaduna State.

NAN observed that Akufo-Addo had earlier (today) attended the 2021 ECOWAS Parliament first Extraordinary Session at ECOWAS headquarters, Abuja, where he called on West African leaders to consolidate efforts to root out terrorism the region.

He noted that in spite of the best efforts in dealing with the menace by the ECOWAS leaders, there were persistent attempts to distabilise countries of the ECOWAS community.

He said these include attacks on state symbols, to civilian populations and military bases.

According to Akufo-Addo, this has the case recently in Niger, Mali, Cote d’Ivoire, Burkina Faso and Nigeria. (NAN)

