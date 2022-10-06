Buhari meets freed Kaduna train passengers, thanks military for their brave services

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday met with the freed 23 passengers of the March 28, 2022 Abuja-Kaduna train attack at the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) hospital in Kaduna.

Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s media aide, confirmed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

According to the presidential aide, Buhari made an impromptu visit to the hospital to see the victims of the train attack after commissioning Cadets of 69 Regular Course (Army, Navy and Air Force) of the NDA, in Afaka, Kaduna State.

Before boarding NAF 001 back to Abuja from the Kaduna International Airport, Buhari detoured to the hospital, where he also thanked the Nigerian military for their brave services in securing the safe release of the hostages.

Members of the Chief of Defence Staff Action Committee, led by retired Maj.-Gen. Usman Abdulkadir, who facilitated the release of the train victims, were present at the hospital.

Others are retired Maj.-Gen Adamu Jalingo, retired Brig.-Gen. Abubakar Saad, Dr Murtala Rufai, Ibrahim Abdulllahi, Amb. Ahmed Magaji and Prof Yusuf Usman, Secretary.

The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Leo Irabor had earlier introduced the Committee members and briefed the president. (NAN)

