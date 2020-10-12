Buhari meets ex-Finance Minister, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, at Aso Villa

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday met behind closed door with the former Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Okonjo-Iweala contesting for the position of the Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO).

She has already emerged as one of the final two candidates for the position.

NAN reports that the agenda between the president and Okonjo-Iweala was unknown to newsmen as at the time of filing this report.

NAN, however, learnt that the former minister’s visit to the Villa might not be unconnected with her efforts to clinch the WTO’s position.