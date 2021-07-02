Buhari meets ex-Ethiopian PM, says Nigeria’s Back-to-Land policy rewarding

President Muhammadu Buhari says the focus on agriculture by his administration is paying off handsomely and Nigerians are not regretting it.

Mr Femi Adesina, the President’s spokesman, in a statement said Buhari stated this when he hosted former Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Ato Hailemariam Dessalegn Boshe, at the State House, Abuja, on Friday.

The Nigerian leader added: “We needed to go back to the land, as petroleum could no longer sustain the country, particularly with fluctuating prices.

“Today, we eat what we grow, and we have stopped importation of many food products. There’s no foreign exchange to even waste again.

“Agriculture has also helped us to generate employment. We have embraced technology, and some people are even leaving the offices to go back to the land. And they are not regretting it. That is the feedback we get.”

In his remarks, the former prime minister congratulated Buhari for achievements Nigeria had attained under him, especially in agriculture, and for successful management of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said he was in the country on the auspices of Alliance for Green Revolution in Africa.

Boshe noted that the organisation was working in 16 countries in Africa, “and if we want to change anything in the continent, it must start with Nigeria”.

According to him, Africa must emulate what is happening in other parts of the world as regards agriculture, and with Nigeria having achieved greatly, being able to stop rice importation.

“We want to champion the Nigerian policy at the continental level.

“We should have a common African voice on food self-sufficiency. Africa can feed the globe,” he added. (NAN)

