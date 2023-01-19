Buhari meets D-G, Arab Bank, says no devt without peace

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari says there can be no development without peace, saying the two are complementary to each other.

The president stated this on Thursday at State House, Abuja, while granting audience to the Director-General of the Arab Bank for Economic Development, Dr Sid Ould Tah.

The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports that Buhari had on Tuesday in Nouakchott, Mauritania, received an award for Strengthening of the Peace in Africa from the Abu Dhabi Peace Forum.

He said the work of the Arab Bank for Economic Development “is very critical, and, indeed, a major catalyst and tool for achieving our overall objective as leaders on the continent”.

While lauding the Bank for its investment in Nigeria, the president pointed at strides in the agricultural sector regarding food security systems, capacity building and integrated infrastructure project.

He said the key focus of the current administration had been Security, Economy and Anti-Corruption, noting that the three are critical “towards achieving our overall development objective not just as a country, but more importantly as a continent”.

The president observed that the issues that affect one nation also affect others.

This, he said, had been clearly demonstrated in the fight against the tyranny of terrorists that have spread across the entire West African sub-region, and ”beginning to emerge in our sister countries in some parts of East and Central Africa”.

He noted that focus on agriculture and infrastructure allowed Nigeria to be resilient during the last two global economic and public health crises.

The president urged the Bank to review the amount of capital it could inject into various economies, “as this would lead to greater impact as we stare at the various issues that would confront our economies”.

Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno, who had interfaced with the Bank at its headquarters, thanked the president for ensuring improvement of security in the North East region.

”We now get grants for livestock farming, gum Arabic production, infrastructure, and I believe Nigeria will still have more opportunities from the Arab Bank for Economic Development,” he said.

Dr Ould Tah congratulated Buhari for his award on peace strengthening, saying it is a testimony to his efforts in promoting amity in Nigeria and Africa.

According to him, the Bank has a strong relationship with Nigeria, and will love to do more in the areas of wheat cultivation, gum Arabic, veterinary support services, women and youth development, among others. (NAN)