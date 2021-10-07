Buhari mandates establishment of disability- friendly institutional centres in education sector

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

Executive Secretary, National Commission for Persons With Disabilities, Mr. James David Lalu has announced that the Commission is targeting at least four of the Federal Universities in Nigeria to become disability-friendly institutional centres, both architectural and academic wise.

Lalu disclosed that President Buhari mandated the Commission to come up with strategies that will make Institutions of learning attractive to Persons with Disabilities in order to take them off the streets.

He made this disclosure yesterday in his office, while hosting the Vice Chancellor, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka- Anambra State, Prof. Charles Esimone, FAS.

The ES also said raising a Centre that will cater for the overall needs of Persons with Disabilities has been his dream.

In his words, ” It is on this premise that NCPWD is projecting January 2022 as kick- off season for the award of special scholarships for Persons with Disabilities in Institutions of higher learning.”

Lalu in his joy over the good gestures of the Vice Chancellor disclosed that the Commission is in good repute with Usman Dan Fodio University Sokoto, University of Illorin and ABU Zaria.

He also promised to avail all the resources needed to make UniZik’s Centre for Disabilities and Special Needs fully operational.

In his response, the Vice Chancelor appreciated the ES for his brilliant records in handling disability issues.

Prof. Esimone reiterated that the inclusive ambience the ES recent visit to Awka created amongst the community of PWDs was a huge motivation for him to do more.

Also, the Director, Centre for Disability and Special Needs Nnamdi Azikiwe University Professor Williams Emeka Obiozor who accompanied the Vice Chancellor alluded to the humanitarian works being done by the VC through employment of persons with Disabilities and giving automatic admission to intending students of the Institution.

The highpoint of the visit was the presentation of the letter of partnership between the University and the Commission by the visiting VC.

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...