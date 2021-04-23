Buhari makes U-turn, restores ownership of OML 123, others to NNPC

has approved the restoration of the leases on OMLs 123, 124, 126 and 137 to the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC which is in production sharing contract with Addax Petroleum, a company wholly owned by Government of the ’s Republic of China on the blocks.

Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) disclosed this in a Friday.

Shehu said, “In line with the current administration’s commitment to the rule of law, fairness and enabling a stable business climate for investment, has approved the restoration of the leases on OMLs 123, 124, 126 and 137 to the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC which is in production sharing contract with Addax Petroleum, a company wholly owned by Government of the ’s Republic of China on the blocks.

“The leases belonging to the Federation revoked on March 30, 2021.”

According to the presidential spokesman, “This reaffirms the commitment of President Buhari to the rule of law and sanctity of contracts.”

Shehu added that “While directing the Department of Petroleum Resources, DPR to retract the letter of revocation of the leases, the President also directed NNPC to utilize contractual provisions to resolve issues in line with the extant provisions of the Production Sharing Contract arrangement between NNPC and Addax.

“The restoration of the blocks to NNPC will boost the organisation’s portfolio, thereby making the Corporation to, in the run, boost its production and in turn increase the revenue it generates to the Federation Account,” the said.

