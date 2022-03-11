Buhari makes history as 2nd Niger Bridge nears completion – BMO

The Buhari Media Organisation(BMO) has described the near-completion of the second Niger Bridge as a historical development in the annals of Nigeria’s history.

Reviewing the recent site visit of the project by the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari with some ministers, BMO posited that with the commitment of the Buhari administration towards the completion of the bridge, there is no doubt that the government has earned a reputation for delivering on landmark projects in the country.

In a statement signed by its Chairman Niyi Akinsiju and Secretary Cassidy Madueke, the group recalled that while past administrations played politics with the construction of the second Niger Bridge, and paid lip service to its execution, only the Buhari administration made concrete efforts in delivering key projects across the country.(NAN)

