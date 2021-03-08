Buhari ‘ll resolve challenges facing Nigeria – Progressive Governors

The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) has expressed optimism that the President Muhammadu Buhari led Federal Government will resolved all challenges facing the country.

The PGF expressed the confidence statement by its Chairman, Gov. Bagudu of Kebbi on Monday in Abuja, while congratulating Vice President Yemi on his 64th birthday.

join all Nigerians to celebrate this special day with you and your family, commend your leadership, vision, commitment and loyalty to our nation and to Buhari.

are confident that will be able to resolve our national challenges and our country forward with your dedicated service to our APC-led federal government under the leadership of Buhari.

wish you a happy birthday and also say a big thank you for your selfless service to our dear country,” Bagudu said.

He reaffirmed the PGF’s commitment to to work with the federal government with abiding faith and belief that its initiatives would meet the expectations of Nigerians.

Bagudu rejoiced with the vice president on his birthday, adding that the forum would always look to him for guidance.

The News of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the PGF is an umbrella association of serving governors elected on APC platform.(NAN)

