Buhari leaves Paris for Intra-African Trade Fair in South Africa

President Muhammadu Buhari will, Saturday, Paris for Durban, South Africa, at a special invitation by President Cyril Ramaphosa, join other African leaders at the Official Opening of the 2nd Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF) 2021 which takes place on Monday.

Mr. Femi Adesina, Special Adviser the President on Media and Publicity disclosed this in a statement.

According Adesina, the event, holding from November 15 November 21, is being convened by the African Export-Import Bank (AFREXIM) in collaboration with the African Union Commission (AUC) and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat.

The theme of the Fair, Building Bridges for a Successful AfCFTA  aims at boosting trade and investment across the African continent. It also promises create the enabling environment for businesses thrive across the African continent; bring fruition the lofty ideas behind the creation of the AfCFTA by providing the platform to further identify and proffer solutions to challenges militating against intra-African trade and; generate market information needed to connect buyers and sellers throughout the continent.

Global businesses including non-African international brands are expected key into opportunities generated by the fair, thereby attracting for the continent trade and investment deals worth $40billion. Various Nigerian are already in Durban  take advantage of the event.  

The President will be accompanied on the trip by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, Director General, National Intelligence Agency, Amb. Ahmed Rufai Abubakar and the Executive Director/Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Export Promotion Council,  Segun Awolowo.


President Buhari is expected back in Nigeria on Tuesday, November 16. 

