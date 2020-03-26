Buhari lauds States, others over fight against Coronavirus, allays fears on restriction of food, medications

President Muhammadu Buhari has commended the unity of purpose in fighting spread of COVID-19 in the country, particularly the willingness for self-isolation, social distancing, and contributions of public spirited individuals and institutions.

In a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Thursday, the president noted that such individuals and organisations had been consistently mobilizing resources to supplement efforts of Federal and State governments.

President Buhari also extolled State Governments, religious bodies, health workers, Federal Government agencies, including security outfits, National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and Manufacturers Association of Nigeria for rising to the occasion to protect the country and its citizens.

He assured that the government would remain steadfast in deploying more resources to lessen the burden of the pandemic.

He, however, called for more compliance with regulations and restrictions on movement and gatherings for the safety of all citizens.

President Buhari further reassured that government directives will not affect production and distribution of food, medications, medical equipment and other essentials as the nation wades through the global health challenge, which already portends dire economic strains.

The President directed all relevant agencies and regulators to provide enabling environment for industries to sustain their operations by ensuring reasonable access to industrial supplies and inputs like water, fuel, gas and essential infrastructure and relaxing of stringent laws.

He commended the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and commercial banks for the interventions to make forex and credit more accessible to those on the manufacturing line.

In giving assurances of firm support for the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria by proactively addressing the potential impact of the pandemic on the Nigerian economy, the President requested that all necessary measures be put in place to protect and promote the health and safety of industrial workers.

President Buhari called on all leaders across the country, including religious and traditional leaders, to further support the Federal and State governments in the ongoing sensitisation programmes on the need to stay at home and keep a safe distance in the public.

He said the leaders should also try to dissuade citizens from panic buying and rumour mongering.

The President affirmed that the collective effort of all Nigerians would make a historic difference in checking the spread of COVID-19, rehabilitating those already affected and keeping citizens alive. (NAN)