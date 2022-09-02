Buhari lauds Sen. Kashim Shettima at 56

… says candidature stands above any other politics

By Chimezie Godfrey

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined leaders and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to celebrate former Governor of Borno State and Vice Presidential Candidate of the party, Sen. Kashim Shettima on his 56th birthday.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu.

Shehu said,”The President felicitates with the astute political leader and legislator, whose visionary and participatory style of leadership continues to awe, outstand and inspire, setting a standard of resilience that has turned Borno State into an example of social, economic and infrastructural development.

“President Buhari lauds Shettima for his courage, foresight, sagacity and intellectualism, providing strong leadership for his state by keeping citizens unified and focused on the larger picture of a victorious and enlightened community, with clear results in education, health and road constructions.

“As the Vice Presidential Candidate of the APC turns 56, the President Buhari believes his experience as a banker, governor, Senator and scholar will prove relevant in governance at the national level.

“The President prays that the Almighty God will equip Sen. Shettima with more wisdom and strength as he serves the country.”

