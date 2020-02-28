Buhari lauds relationship with Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured that the relationship between Nigeria and Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR) will remain strong for the benefit of peoples of both countries.

The President gave the assurance on Friday at State House, Abuja, while receiving in farewell audience, Malainine Sadik-Bachir, Ambassador of SADR, who has completed his tour of duty in Nigeria.

A statement by Mr Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, quoted President Buhari to have said: “I congratulate you on a successful stay here, during which the relationship between our two countries was further strengthened.

“I wish you well in your future endeavours,” he said.

The outgoing Ambassador said he had a very good experience serving in Nigeria, during which time “the bilateral relationship between our countries improved greatly”.

He added that he would continue to collaborate with the country for further mutual benefits.(NAN)