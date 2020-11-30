Buhari lauds Nigeria, Slovak relations, bids farewell to Ambassador

President Muhammadu Buhari has wished the outgoing Ambassador of Slovak Republic to Nigeria, Peter Holasek, successful tour of duty in his next assignment, as he leaves Nigeria after five years.

Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President, (Media and Publicity) said in a statement Monday that the President received the Ambassador in a virtual farewell audience Monday, congratulating Mr Holasek on remarkable five years in Nigeria, thus making him one of the longest serving Ambassadors in the country.

“I congratulate you on behalf of Nigeria, and myself, on a successful term. Thank you for the long service, and I hope your next assignment will be more successful,” President Buhari said.

Recounting the high-points of his tour of duty, Ambassador Holasek said he was happy and proud that relations between Nigeria and his country had improved tremendously in the past five years.

“I have facilitated visits of Slovak and Nigerian officials to our two countries. Nigeria is Slovakia’s largest trading partner south of the Sahara, and there are even prospects of better relations, going forward,” the Ambassador said.

He wished Nigeria peace, and greater prosperity.