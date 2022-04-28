Buhari lauds lessons of Ramadan as month-long fast nears end

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday joined the Muslim faithful at the State House Mosque to witness the conclusion of Tafsir (Interpretation of the Qur’an) as Muslims around the world approached end of the Ramadan fast.

The President, who participated in the daily exercise throughout the one month period, had also used his evenings to host guests from cross sections of the country to Iftar (The breaking of fast).

Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, in a statement in Abuja, said the President used the occasions to practice the values projected by the Ramadan.

These, according to him, include the promotion of discipline and personal sacrifice, care and love for less fortunate, promotion of national unity and support for the Armed Forces as they fight to end terrorism and other crimes in the country.

The president’s aide stated that the President received accolades from the Chief Imam of the State House, Sheikh Abdulwahid Sulaiman for his sacrifice and the values of honesty, integrity and selfless service to the nation that he brought to the office.

While noting the coming year as one of elections, characterised by uncertainties, the Imam urged President Buhari to remain steadfast, and stay the course of national interest.

He also urged the president to ensure that the spirited struggle and sacrifices of the nation in the last few years were not allowed to be vandalised. (NAN)

