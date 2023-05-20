Buhari lauds Lalong on efforts to secure Plateau

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has lauded Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau for his efforts at restoring peace and security in the State, saying these have made Plateau safer to inhabit.

The president made the commendation on Friday in Abuja at the virtual inauguration of projects executed by the Lalong administration in various parts of the State.

He urged the citizens to continue to support government’s commitment at making the State safer.

He said: ”Gov. Lalong has worked hard to restore peace and security to Plateau State.

”His efforts have yielded positive results as Plateau is no longer perceived as a place to feel unsafe. Well done, Governor Lalong!

“I advise the citizens of this state to continue to work with the Government and security agencies in uniting against crises merchants who seek to exploit the diversity of the State for their selfish reasons.”

Buhari used the occasion to strongly condemn the “cases of isolated attacks on innocent citizens in the rural areas such as the one that occurred this Tuesday where villagers, including women and children, were killed in Kubat, Mangu Local Government Area.”

He, however, assured that the perpetrators would be brought to justice.

The president also commended the governor for demonstrating commitment to continuity in governance by completing projects inherited from previous governments.

He, therefore, charged the incoming administration in the state to emulate such in order to avoid wastage of resources.

“I challenge the incoming administration in Plateau State to build on what Lalong has done and sustain the culture of continuity, especially in the face of dwindling resources and large infrastructure deficit,” he said.

The projects inaugurated by President Buhari are; Flyover, Interchange and Dualisation of 1.7Km British – American Junction Road to Lamingo Roundabout.

Others were; Radio – Diagnostic and imaging Centre at Plateau Specialist hospital; Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Command and Staff College at Lamingo, as well as the Inauguration of its Course 001/2023 which he believes will complement efforts at sustaining peace and security. (NAN)