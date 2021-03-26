President Muhammadu Buhari, has commended the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM), saying that the mechanism was impacting effectively on the continent.

Buhari made this known during the 30th Summit of the Forum of Heads of State and Government of member States of the APRM.

Buhari who was represented by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, said the mechanism seeks to attain the pan African vision of a prosperous, peaceful and integrated Africa that is respected globally for its good governance.

“It has therefore, been providing a platform for AU member states that have acceded to the protocol to share information, knowledge and experience as they review each other’s performance within the framework established by the forum.

“As a self-monitoring mechanism in all aspect of governance, the initiative places the people at the centre of the development discourse for the benefit of Africans in line with AU Agenda 2063.

“The establishment of the mechanism has led to healthy competition in development efforts, as well as providing a mechanism to identify deficiencies.

“And capacity-building needs among member states, as it promotes best practices for a sustainable development and political stability,” Buhari said.

Buhari said I was important to note that the APRM process in its participatory model, engages stakeholders to facilitate exchange of information and national dialogue on good governance and socio-economic development programmes.

This, the President added enables for increased transparency in decision-making process and building trust in pursuit of the national development goals.

“In preparation of our peer review process, we have ensured that the review structures are put in place and made up of National Focal Points, National Governing Council, APRM National Secretariat, Technical Research Institutes and other Technical Review Team.

“In line with the AU – APRM Review guideline and Road Map, commendable achievements have been attained on COVID-19,” Buhari said.

Buhari further told the forum that a national structure was duly established for Nigeria’a second review under his leadership for effective implementation of APRM.

He explained that the structures were the establishment of a National Focal Point of APRM, charged with the responsibility of ensuring the successful domestication and implementation of APRM in Nigeria.

Buhari alongside others said a 15-member National Governing Council presently constituted, made up of broad-based representatives of Nigerians from both the public and private sectors.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the APRM was established in 2003 by the New Partnership for Africa’s Development (NEPAD) Heads of State and Government Implementation Committee (HSGIC) as an instrument for AU Member States to voluntarily self-monitor their governance performance.

APRM is a voluntary arrangement amongst African states to systematically assess and review governance at Head of State peer level in order to promote political stability, accelerated sub-regional and continental economic integration, economic growth and sustainable development.

By acceding to the APRM, Member States agree to independently review their compliance with African and international governance commitments.

Performance and progress are measured in democracy and political governance, economic governance and management, corporate governance andd socio-economic development. (NAN)

