Buhari lauds Gaius Obaseki for shaping Nigeria’s Oil and Gas industry

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated former Group Managing Director of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr Gaius Obaseki on his 75th birthday, Nov. 25, commending him for shaping the nation’s oil and gas industry.

In a statement by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Tuesday, Buhari joined family members, friends and associates of the former GMD in celebrating the milestone, signposted by many years of service to the nation.

The president noted with delight that Obaseki had distinguished himself in the oil and gas sector where he supervised the repositioning of the NNPC, making it more business friendly and development oriented.