Buhari lauds delivery of 300 housing units, other projects for IDPs in Borno

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has welcomed the completion and delivery of 300 housing units of two-bedroom each and other livelihood enhancing infrastructure at two Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps in Borno.

A statement by Mr Femi Adesina, the President’s spokesman on Wednesday in Abuja, said the housing units and the other infrastructure were constructed by the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (OSSAP-SDGs).

The projects were delivered at the IDPs camps in Gwoza and Nganzai Local Government Areas of Borno.

Specifically, 200 housing units, a fully equipped 20-Bed Primary healthcare centre, skill acquisition centre, a mini sports pavilion and a community hall were inaugurated at the IDPs camp in Nganzai.

The other facilities unveiled for the displaced persons at the local government include a fully furnished four blocks of 24 classrooms, a water scheme with full reticulation, access roads and an integrated 400 units of solar streetlights.

The president commended the OSSAP-SDGs for delivering for use the IDPs 100 housing units in Gwoza, a fully equipped 20-bed Primary Healthcare Centre and a quarter for security operatives.

The other projects unveiled included three fully furnished blocks of six classrooms, a water scheme with complete reticulation, access roads, 500 poles of integrated solar streetlights and market lockup/open shops.

Mrs Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDGs, expressed appreciation to Buhari for providing the needed resources that had enabled her Office to work closely with sub-national governments to deliver key interventions to fast-track the achievement of the 2023 agenda.

Orelope-Adefulire also appreciated the Borno Government for the support given to her Office to deliver on the initiative.

The SSAP-SDGs noted that the projects were in line with the promise of the president to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years.

This, she said, with emphasis on delivery of key interventions with multiplier effects on multi-dimensional poverty, such as basic healthcare, vocational skills development and education provisioning as well as the North East Stabilisation and Development Master Plan (NESDMP).

She added that the interventions were also meant to help Nigeria accelerate the progress on the SDGs by 2030 and the Borno Strategic Development Plan by 2024.

“It is worthy to mention that the provision of decent and affordable housing is a fundamental human right, enshrined in the Sustainable Development Goal 11, which seeks to make cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable.

”These housing units, alongside the other facilities, will go a long way in improving the living conditions of the Internally Displaced Persons and ensuring their safety and resilience,” she said.

According to the presidential aide, the facilities have spillover effects on other related Sustainable Development Goals, including SDG 1, which seeks to end poverty; SDG 2, which seeks to end hunger and promote food security.

It also includes the SDG 3, which seeks to promote good health and well-being; SDG 4, which seeks to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education; SDG 5, which seeks to achieve gender equality; SDG 6, which seeks to ensure access to clean water and sanitation, and SDG 7, which seeks to ensure access to affordable and clean energy.

She said: “My Office and Borno State Government have worked closely to complete these interventions which demonstrate our commitment to providing sustainable infrastructure that meets the needs of the communities.

”We look forward to working together to achieve more SDGs in Borno State and Nigeria at large so that ‘No-One is Left Behind’.”

On his part, Gov. Babagana Zulum hailed Buhari and OSSAP-SDGs for the projects for the benefit of people, who were displaced by the insurgency in the state.

According to him, housing is a critical aspect of the resettlement and rehabilitation process for communities affected by the insurgency and the projects executed by OSSAP-SDGs in the state are the largest single intervention by any organisation since the beginning of the insurgency in the state.

“This will enhance the living condition of the people, and also provide a sense of security and stability,” he said.

Zulum also reiterated his commitment to the resettlement and rehabilitation of communities affected by the insurgency. (NAN)