Buhari, Kaigama describe Benedict XVI as ‘Humble lover of Christ’

By Bridget Ikyado

The Catholic Archbishop of Abuja Archdiocese, His Grace Ignatius Kaigama has described late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI as a humble follower and lover of Christ.

He stated this at a requiem mass in honour of Pope Benedict at the Our lady Queen of Nigeria Pro Cathedral Abuja on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the late Pontiff, Born Joseph Ratzinger, died on Dec. 31, 2022 in Vatican at the age of 95 after resigning on health grounds a decade ago.

Kaigama said the Pope’s death is a reminder that we belong to Christ and our request to return to him can be any time.

He said the church was consoled that the pope lived a long prayerful and productive life.

The cleric outlined lessons to be learned about the life and times of the pope to include, his focus on bringing God back to the centre of all human endeavour.

“He also addressed the need to purify the church and ourselves.

“He hated and discouraged bribe; he faced up the issues of immorality-sexual abuse, abortion, homosexuality.