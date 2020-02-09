Buhari, Jonathan, Governors praise Adesina at 60

President Muhammadu Buhari, former President Goodluck Jonathan and Governors showered encomium on the President of African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr Akinwumi Adesina, as he marked his 60th birthday.

The bank’s Communications and External Relations Department made this known in a statement on Saturday.

The statement said Buhari was one of many high-profile well-wishers who congratulated Adesina on his 60th birthday this week.

The bank quoted Buhari as saying: “Adesina demonstrates uncommon leadership qualities of modesty and foresight in tackling the challenges of hunger and poverty in Africa.

“AfDB exudes unusual positive energy in devising policies, deploying resources and rallying leaders to improve the continent’s human development index.”

The bank stated that former president Jonathan described Adesina as an African patriot who, by dint of hard work and service, had brought glory and honour to Nigeria and Africa.

It added that Jonathan recalled Adesina’s great success when he served in his administration as Agriculture Minister.

The bank also quoted Jonathan as saying: “I rejoice with you, your family, and well-wishers as you mark your 60th birthday”.

The bank also disclosed that Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State also felicitated with Adesina and described him as a vissionary leader.

“It is with great delight that I convey the warm felicitations of my family, the Government and good people of Ogun State to you on the occasion of your attaining the Diamond Jubilee age.

“Your enviable records and footprints span academic excellence, uncommon vision and a passion that inspires, motivates and unleashes potentials.” Abiodun stated.

On his part, Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta said Adesina’s impact on the continent was commendable.

“Adesina’s leadership at the AfDB has been largely characterised by an outstanding vision in tackling issues of hunger and poverty in Africa.

“His programmes and policies have impacted well over 181 million people directly on the continent in the past four years,” Okowa said.

The bank said Adesina turned 60 years old on Thursday but took little time to celebrate as the president had a packed schedule, including a trip to the African Union Summit in Addis Ababa, where he was expected to meet Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

According to the bank, a high-level meeting is also slated with several African heads of state to discuss the state of malnutrition on the continent. (NAN)