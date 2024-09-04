Buhari joins Yobe in mourning victims of terror attack

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has decried the recent terrorist attack on Yobe state that led to the loss of several lives, saying that the latest incident was a “dreadful reminder that communities supported by governments have more work to do in curbing the menace of the terrorists.”

In a message to Governor Mai Mala, the Yobe State Council of Chiefs and the entire people of the state, the former president prayed for the repose of those killed, and called for strict response to those who commit these “monstrous acts.”

Muhammadu Buhari prayed for peace, prosperity, and happiness in the country.