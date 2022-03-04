Buhari joins Muslim faithful to observe Friday Prayer in Aso Villa

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday joined hundreds of Muslim faithful to perform Jumaat prayers at the Aso Villa Mosque in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Nigerian leader joined the congregation shortly after returning from Nairobi, Kenya, where he participated in the Special Session of the United Nations Environmental Programme ([email protected]).

NAN reports that the president had initially planned to visit London from Kenya for his routine medical check-up before returning to Abuja.

While in Kenya, the president also held a Town Hall Meeting with a group of Nigerians resident in the country where he reassured all Nigerians within and outside the country of their safety and protection.

According to him, his administration will continue to defend the interest of Nigerians wherever they may be as the nation begins the evacuation of citizens stranded following Russia/Ukraine war.

Mr Femi Adesina, the President’s pokesman said in a statement on Friday that the president, who was represented by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffery Onyeama, said:

“On our part as a government, we shall continue to defend the interests of all Nigerians wherever they may be.

”We have demonstrated this over time, as we have had cause to evacuate our citizens in harm’s way abroad.

”We did it in Libya, South Africa and we have just commenced doing the same in Ukraine, where thousands of our citizens, especially students, are trapped by the on-going war between Russia and Ukraine.”

NAN reports that immediately after the Friday prayer the president continued with his official engagements in the villa. (NAN)

