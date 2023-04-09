Buhari joins Kano community mourning Hajiya Rabi Aminu Dantata

By Chimezie Godfrey

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the Dantata family in Kano over the demise of Hajiya Rabi Aminu Dantata.

This is contained in a statement signed by Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Publicity on Sunday in Abuja.

He stated,”President Muhammadu Buhari condoles the demise of Hajiya Rabi Aminu Dantata, wife of businessman, philanthropist and patriarch of the large Dantata family in Kano, Alhaji Aminu Dantata, saying she will be remembered for her unparalleled compassion and philanthropy.

“She had a passion for service to the people. She was a celebrated philanthropist who loved to share all that she had. Her simple and compassionate life was an inspiration to all those around her.”

Buhari prayed to Allah to accept her good deeds and give strength to Alhaji Aminu to bear the loss.