Monday, January 29, 2024
Buhari joins General Abdulsalami in mourning sister’s demise

Danlami Nmodu
By Danlami Nmodu
Former President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a condolence message to former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, following the demise of his younger sister, Hajiya Salamatu Asabe.

In the message, the former President said he and his family were “deeply saddened by the passing of the General’s sister but we are grateful to Almighty Allah for what she was to her family and her community where she did everything she could to assist those in need.

“We pray for the repose of her soul and fortitude to General Abubakar and the family to bear the loss,” Buhari said in a message signed by His media aide, Malam Garba Shehu.

