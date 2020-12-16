Buhari joins 28th virtual FEC meeting from Daura country home

President Muhammadu Buhari is participating online in the 28th meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) from his country home in Daura, Katsina State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting which commenced at about 10 a.m., is presided over by the Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.

The virtual meeting is taking place at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The meeting is the first time the president would be participating virtually from his Daura country home since he assumed office in May, 2015.