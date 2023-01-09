Buhari inaugurates Yobe Cargo Airport

By Nabilu Balarabe

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday inaugurated the Yobe Cargo Airport named after him.

The President, who is on an official visit to the state, expressed joy over the gesture.

“It is my singular honour and privilege to commission this project which is named after me,” Buhari said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the President is also going to inaugurate the newly built Police Headquarters, Police Ultra-modern Market, Maternal and Child Healthcare Complex, among others.

Buhari was accompanied by the President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, Gov. Mai Mala Buni and his Borno counterpart, Babagana Zulum, Minister of Police Affairs, Mohammed Dingyadi, among others. (NAN)