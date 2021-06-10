Buhari inaugurates police equipment in Lagos

President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday inaugurated security equipment for the police and in Lagos State,

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu officially handed over the patrol vehicles and various security equipment to the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba.

The security equipment include 150 double cabin vehicles, 30 saloon patrol vehicles, 1000 ballistic vests, 1000 ballistic helmets, 1000 handheld police radios/walkie talkies and 100 security patrol bikes.

Others are Armored Personnel Carriers (APCs), four high troop carriers, anti-riot water cannon vehicles, office/command furniture and ancillary support resources”.

Speaking at the handing over ceremony, Sanwo-Olu said that the state, local  governments and corporate organisations contributed to the Lagos State Security Trust Fund  for the purchase of the equipment.

said that Lagos State was collaborating with neighbouring Ogun  for adequate security in the region.

Receiving the equipment, the IGP commended Lagos State Government and the state Security Trust Fund for its support in crime .

said the equipment were being donated at a time when they were  most needed and assured that the police would  use them judiciously.

NAN reports that Gov. Dapo of Ogun, Speaker, House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, Oba Akiolu of Lagos and security  chiefs were present at the commissioning.

