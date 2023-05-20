Buhari inaugurates NSCDC command, training college in Jos

By Kelechi Ogunleye

President Muhammadu Buhari has inaugurated the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Command and Training College in Jos, Plateau.

According to a statement by NSCDC spokesperson, Mr Olusola Odumosu, on Saturday, the event took place on Friday.

The spokesperson said that Buhari, who was represented by the former Head of State, retired Gen. Yakubu Gowon, also inaugurated 500 Course 1 participants of the college.

Buhari said that the establishment of a new training school for the corps would foster proactiveness, discipline, professionalism and better service delivery to the nation.

“The command and staff college will provide you with the knowledge and opportunity you need to progress in your career,” he said.

Buhari the participants to ensure maximisation the opportunities the school had to offer as well as exhibit a high level of discipline during the course and in the discharge of their duties.

The president commended the corps for its steady growth and urged full compliance with the demands of the training programme.

Gov. Simon Lalong said that the corps’ contribution to peace building in the state informed his decision to construct and donate the college to it.

Lalong expressed optimism that the training at the command would enhance the effective performance of duties and improve the regimental orientation of personnel.

“I am optimistic that the training meant for the participants will further embolden them to contribute their quota in a professional manner.

“That will bring about peace in the state and the country,” Lalong said.

NSCDC Commandant General (CG), Ahmed Audi, appreciated Buhari for providing the enabling environment for the corps to thrive.

“The corps has been working in tandem with your vision of providing security for citizens and protecting critical national assets as well as infrastructure.

“We will sustain this feat without disappointing you,” he said.

Audi laudedLalong for constructing and donating the college as part of his legacy projects.

He assured that the corps remained committed to the provision of safety and security of lives and property in the state and the country at large.

Audi further urged the pioneer participants of the career progression development course to be disciplined, committed, loyal and dedicated.

“As participants of course 1, you are going to be a model and a point of reference to others that will come after you.

“Make sure you exhibit the highest level of discipline, be hardworking, determined and committed to the growth of the Corps and the unity of Nigeria.

“The college is birthed as a result of lack of career progression development courses in the service which upon my assumption of office, I vowed to introduce to professionalise the service,” he said.

Audi said that the college was to offer command courses for middle cadre officers and advanced command courses for senior officers.

He congratulated all the course 1 participants and wished them success as they undertake the course.(NAN