Buhari inaugurates Lafia cargo airport

By Mohammed Baba Busu

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday inaugurated the Lafia Cargo Airport as part of activities of his two-day working visit to Nasarawa State.

The President’s chopper with registration number 5N FG2, touched down at the airport at about 9:57 a.m., after which he inspected the guards of honour and proceeded to inaugurate the edifice.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that among dignitaries on ground to receive the president were Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa, Yahaya Bello of Kogi and Simon Lalong of Plateau.

Others were Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi, as well as the Deputy Governors of Benue, Mr Benson Abonu and Ebonyi, Mr Eric Kelechi-Igwe, Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele and Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika.

Also on ground to receive President were Minister of Special Duties, George Akume, Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu, Minister of Science Technology and Innovation, Ogbonnaya Onu and Minister of States Science, Technology and Innovation, Mohammed Abdullahi.

Gov. Abdullahi Sule, while welcoming the president to the state informed him that the airport project was initiated by his predecessor, Umaru Al-Makura as an alternative to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja.

NAN report that the airport project which began in December 2015 was geared towards unlocking the potential that lie in Nasarawa State to attract investment, provide job opportunities and complement the burden at the Nnamdi Azikwe Airport Abuja, being the closest to the Federal Capital Territory.

The president is expected to inaugurate several projects executed by the Federal and Nasarawa State Government during the visit.

Some of these projects are the CBN complex Lafia , the 330KV Power Substation Akurba, Lafia, Mega Bus Terminals in Lafia and Karu, Lafia Vocational training centre as well roads in Lafia.(NAN)

