Buhari inaugurates Federal Secretariat, Yenagoa

By Nathan Nwakamma

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, virtually inaugurated the N3.1 billion Federal Secretariat housing 342 offices, including a post office in Yenegoa, Balyesa.

Buhari expressed delight at the successful completion of the project, which had been named after former President Goodluck Jonathan, whose administration started it back in 2011.

He said that its successful completion and similar projects in Awka and Gusau would save the Federal Government from the expenditure of renting office accommodation for its workers in the three states.

He noted that the structure, which construction cost was initially pegged at N2.5 billion had to undergo a cost variation after the 2012 catastrophic flood and was finally completed at a cost of N3.1 billion.

Gov. Douye Diri of Bayelsa at the handing over ceremony of the project recounted the challenging terrain that raised the cost of projects in the state.

He expressed hope that with the elevated cost experienced, the Federal Government would be more considerate in matters of project cost evaluation and execution, especially in Bayelsa.

Diri, represented by his Deputy, Sen. Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, said that the Federal Government had witnessed firsthand the comparatively higher cost of executing infrastructural projects in the state.

The governor noted that the cost of constructing a kilometre of road in Bayelsa could construct four or more kilometres of the same grade of road elsewhere in the country.

He commended the President Muhammad Buhari-led administration for completing key infrastructural projects it inherited from the administration of former President Jonathan across the country.

“Some people who do not actually know what we are passing through in this state are quick to condemn us and make all sorts of comments about our level of development.

“But I am happy and very sure that the Federal Government having passed through what we experience in Bayelsa, will not make such comments.

“In Bayelsa here, we spend a lot of resources to clear the road and create land for construction.

“I am happy that the story will change, going forward, because they have seen that what will cost them N2 billion to build in Awka, Anambra State and Gusau in Zamfara will cost them N3billion in Bayelsa state.

“The Federal Government has seen that construction in Bayelsa here is more repulsive, resistant and difficult.

“The project here was billed for 2.5 billion but after the flood in 2012 it was redesigned and re-evaluated.

“It is good that the Federal Government completed some of the projects started by President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan,” the governor said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Federal Secretariat project in Yenagoa, which was handled by MS Trenur Nigeria Limited has a total of 342 offices including a post office.

It includes a banking hall and a standard conference hall named after another illustrious son of Bayelsa, Ambr Godknows Igali.(NAN)