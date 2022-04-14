Buhari inaugurates 68 housing units in Edo

By Nefishetu Yakubu

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday inaugurated 68 housing units in Idumwen-Ehigie, along the Benin-Auchi road, under the National Housing Programme (NHP) phase 1 in Edo.

Inaugurating the project in Benin, Buhari said the housing units provided government the opportunity to redeem the pledge made to the Super Eagles for winning the 1994 African cup of Nations, which had remained unfulfilled.

Represented by the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, Buhari said he is proud and privileged to redeem the promise Nigeria made to the Super Eagles even if it is belated.

“I have approved allocation to redeem the outstanding allocation to 22 members of the Super Eagles in the national housing estate located in their states.

“Their keys and documents will be handed over at the commissioning in their various states while the remainder of the housing is allocated to willing members of the public.

He explained that in states where the housing estate haves been completed, government has issued maintenance contract to small businesses to ensure that the estates are maintained.

He commended Gov. Godwin Obaseki for providing the land, adding that the project would improve and promote the welfare of the people.

Also speaking, the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, said the federal government, through the Ministry, had delivered housing estate projects to 34 states with the support of the state governors who provided the land.

Fashola was represented by the Director of Works in the ministry, Solomon Lapafiao.

“Today in Edo State, along the Benin-Auchi Road, we have completed and we are handing over 68 units of Housing.

“They comprised of 24-units in condominium (1 bedroom-4, 2bedroom-16, 3 bedroom-4), 28-units 2Bedroom and 16-units 3Bedroom bungalows,” Fashola said.

The Minister noted that over 1,200 building contractors were engaged under phases one, two and three of the programme since inception in 2016, and in the process created 14,500 and 50,140 direct and indirect jobs respectively.

“During this period, the ministry is undertaking the construction of over 6,000 housing units in 45 sites, out of which 2,465 units have been completed in 35 state and the FCT,” he added.

In his remarks, Gov. Obaseki thanked the federal government for the laudable project.

Obaseki said “while considering the gains of this projects, it’s pertinent to note and underscore the need to develop other aspects of the housing industry that will help us move faster.

“One of them is mortgages. Except we introduce realistic and affordable mortgage arrangement, we will not be able to develop housing as we want to.

“For us in Edo, we are very committed to housing projects. As we speak, we have about four projects which we are working on,” he said.

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs Aris Thompson Oliha, collected the house keys and documents on behalf of her late husband and Super Eagle player, Thompson Oliha.

She thanked the federal government for redeeming the promise made 28 years ago. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

