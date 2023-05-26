Buhari inaugurates 4 legacy projects in Kano, Kaduna states

By Aminu Garko

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday inaugurated four legacy projects completed by the Federal Ministry of Aviation, Defence and Internal Affairs in Kano and Kaduna states.

The four projects included the Nigerian Navy Logistics College Dawakin Tofa and 3000 capacity ultramodern correctional centre.

Others are Janguza and the New International Terminal Building of Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport as well as procurement of aircraft, equipment and buildings at the College of Aviation Technology Zaria, Kaduna state.

Buhari said that the remodelled international terminal of the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport would greatly enhance socio-economic growth in Kano and beyond.

“The remodelled terminal has a full complement of modern facilities, a walkway on the air side, a new cooling system, conveyor belt, check in counters and an ultra-modern VIP lounge,” he said.

He explained that the remodelling of the terminal involved the extension of the departures lounge, increased seating capacity and refurbishment of the upper floor for better ambiance.

The president delivered his address virtually and expressed gratitude for commissioning the projects three days to his handover.

He urged the incoming administration to sustain the tempo of development started by his regime.

“The four projects that were commissioned today are critical with this time; I have no doubt that the incoming government which is also progressive, will sustain the tempo of improvement.

“I am pleased to now commission the Nigerian Navy Logistic College Dawakin Tofa, Kano state; 3000-capacity ultramodern Correctional Centre, Kano; new airport terminal of the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano and Aircraft Equipment and buildings at the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology Zaria Kaduna state,” Buhari stated.

Commissioning the international terminal, Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State, thanked President Buhari for siting the major world class standard projects in the state.

He explained that the Kano airport witnessed the first landing of aircraft in 1936 and since then had maintained the tempo till date.

“Part of this occasion is the commissioning of this edifice with state of the art facilities in the oldest airport in Nigeria that started operating in 1936.

“The terminal building has been upgraded to this phase of development to compete with similar facilities in the whole world.

“This new project in Kano now is important not only to Kano State, but will contribute significantly to economic growth and development of the state and the country.

“In addition to the air services, it will also provide more channels of investment and expertise.

Ganduje, thanking president Buhari for taking Kano to the next level, called on the people of the state to preserve and make good use of the facilities.( NAN)