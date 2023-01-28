Buhari inaugurates 12 projects in Katsina

By Abbas Bamalli

A total of 12 projects have been inaugurated by President Muhammadu Buhari in Katsina.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the projects included 10, executed by the State Government, one by the Federal Government and another one by a private investor and business mogul, Alhaji Dahiru Mangal.

The 10 projects by the State are those executed within the past seven and half years of Gov. Aminu Masari’s administration in the state.

The President, during a two-day official visit to the state, also inaugurated a project executed by the Federal government and another by the Katsina business mogul, Alhaji Dahiru Mangal.

On Thursday, Jan. 26, the president inaugurated Meteorological Institute of Science and Technology, Katsina, constructed and equipped with state-of-the-art facilities by his administration, and a 400 tons per day capacity producing Darma Rice Mill, constructed by Mangal.

Other projects inaugurated on Thursday were the Kofar Kaura Underpass, Katsina Water supply booster station, Revenue house, Kofar Kwaya underpass and remodeled Katsina general hospital.

The President also inspected the ongoing construction of another interchange bridge at GRA roundabout, which is at over 90 per cent completion stage.

At the Kofar Kaura project, the state’s Commissioner for Works, Housing and Transport, Alhaji Tasi’u Dahiru-Dandagoro, told the president that it cost about N10.1 billion, saying that the one at GRA roundabout, is over 90 per cent completed.

He explained that the projects were aimed at decongesting the state, and facilitate the movement of goods and services, as well as eliminate unnecessary traffic, usually experienced by road users, in addition to boosting socio-economic activities in the State.

Also at the dental and ear, nose and throat department of the remodeled Katsina general hospital, the state Commissioner for Health, Yakubu Nuhu-Danja, said the facility had the capacity to attend to an average of 600 patients daily.

He added that the hospital which had been upgraded to a high standard, also has functional 358 beds and treats tertiary, secondary, and primary health issues.

On the second day (Friday), Buhari also inaugurated General Hospital, Musawa, and Government Day Secondary School (GDSS), Musawa.

Also inaugurated are the Gora-Makauraci-Malamawa road, rehabilitated and asphalted Sandamu-Baure-Babban-Mutum road, as well as the Gurjiya-Sandamu-Karkarku road, all executed by the State Government. (NAN