Buhari in Lagos, praises Amaechi’s efforts on Lekki Deep Sea Port





President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday in Lagos praised the efforts of the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, towards making the Lekki Deep Sea Port a reality, and directed him to consult and bring up a memorandum to the Federal Executive Council (FEC) to link the facility with the railway network.

Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) disclosed this in a statement Tuesday.





Shehu said as part of his engagements in Lagos, the President inspected the rate of work done at the first Deep Sea Port in Nigeria located in Lagos Free Zone, 65Km east of Lagos.





In the course of the inspection, the President received firm assurances that the port, which has a concession period of 45 years and sits in a land area of 90 hectares, will be completed on schedule by September.





Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

