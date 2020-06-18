Buhari in closed-door meeting with Security Chiefs

Share the news













By Timothy Choji, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is in a meeting with Service Chiefs at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Service Chiefs, led by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin arrived at the seat of power at 08:50 GMT and proceeded straight to the Council Chambers.

The President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, Muhammadu Buhari joined the meeting at 09:00 GMT and the meeting immediately went into a closed session.

The Service Chiefs are expected to brief State House Correspondents at the end of the meeting.

Nigeria has witnessed increased banditry attacks in recent days and the security meeting is expected to find lasting solutions to the problem.

