Buhari hosts Traditional Rulers to breaking of fast at Aso Villa

President Muhammadu Buhari has hosted traditional rulers from the six geo-political zones of the country to Iftar dinner at the State House, Abuja, on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some of the traditional rulers joined the president to perform the Magrib prayer at the Aso Villa Mosque shortly before the commencement of the Iftar dinner at the new Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa.

The president had on Wednesday hosted the leadership of the National Assembly to the breaking of fast while Governors of the 36 States of the Federation, security chiefs and heads of para-military organisations had similar engagement with the Nigerian leader on Tuesday.

The president had earlier hosted the leadership of the nation’s judiciary to Iftar dinner on April 14. (NAN)

