Buhari hosts Tinubu at Presidential Villa

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday night met behind closed door with the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, at his residence in the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Special Assistant to the President on Digital Communications, Bashir Ahmad, confirmed this development on his verified Twitter handle.

Ahmad said: “President Muhammadu Buhari receives our Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu earlier today, in his residence at the State House, Abuja,”

NAN reports that Buhari had earlier via a statement by his Spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu assured the APC and its candidates that he would ensure electoral victory for the party’s presidential and other candidates in the 2023 general elections.

According to him, he is ready at all times to campaign for the presidential candidate and all party candidates with “full energy and conviction”.

The president stated that the assurance was meant to dispel expressed concerns in certain quarters that he had not featured in campaigns since the national launch in Jos, Plateau.

He, however, stressed that while he remained committed to party politics, the functions and duties of the president would equally be upheld at all times.

NAN also reports that Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo had earlier paid a visit to Tinubu at his Abuja residence, on Wednesday. (NAN)