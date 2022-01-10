Buhari hosts Tinubu at Aso Villa

President Muhammadu Buhari has met behind closed doors with National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the agenda of the meeting between the president and Tinubu was unknown to newsmen as at the time of filing this report.

NAN, however, gathered that the APC leader was in the villa to officially exchange New Year greetings with the president and also to discuss some national issues.

NAN reports that Tinubu is believed to be nurturing political ambitions in 2023. (NAN)

