Buhari hosts Tinubu at Aso Villa

January 10, 2022 Favour Lashem



President Muhammadu Buhari has met behind doors National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the agenda of the meeting between the president and was unknown to newsmen as at the time of filing this report.

NAN, however, gathered the leader was in the villa to officially exchange Year greetings the president and also to discuss some national issues.

NAN reports Tinubu is believed to be nurturing political ambitions in 2023. (NAN) 

