Buhari hosts South Africa’s President, Ramaphosa at Aso Villa

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday hosted his South African counterpart, Cyril Ramaphosa, in the Presidential Villa Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ramaphosa, who is on a two-day official visit to Nigeria, was received at the forecourt of the Presidential Villa by President Buhari before the two leaders went into a closed door bilateral talks.

NAN observed that there was a brief cultural display by members of the Nigerian National Troupe, who entertained the visiting South African President and his delegation.

The two presidents are expected to address a joint press conference at the end of the bilateral talks. (NAN)

