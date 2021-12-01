Buhari hosts South Africa’s President, Ramaphosa at Aso Villa

December 1, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



 President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday hosted South counterpart, Cyril Ramaphosa, in the Presidential Villa Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ramaphosa, who is on a two-day official to Nigeria, was received at the forecourt of the Presidential Villa by President Buhari before the two leaders went into a closed door bilateral talks.

NAN observed that there was a brief cultural display by members of the Nigerian National Troupe, who entertained the visiting South President and delegation.

The two presidents are expected to address a joint press at the end of the bilateral talks. (NAN) 

Tags: , , , , ,