Buhari hosts President of Chad’s Transitional Military Council

May 14, 2021 Favour Lashem News



 President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday behind closed door with Gen. Mahamat Idriss Deby, President of Chad’s Transitional Military Council, in the Villa, Abuja.

The News Agency of (NAN) reports that Deby, took over the mantle of leadership in Chad after the of his father on April 19, 2021, is on one-day official visit .

NAN reliably gathered that Deby’s visit was aimed at formally introducing himself Buhari, is considered be one of the most influential leaders in the West African -region and Africa at .

NAN also reports that the two leaders might use the opportunity of their to deliberate on menace of terrorism and arms proliferation threatening the peace and security of the -region.

Nigeria and Chad are sharing sharing boundaries in the Sahel region.

Deby reports that Deby had earlier visited Republic of Niger on May 11. (NAN)

