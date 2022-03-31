Buhari hosts Nigerien President, Bazoum, in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, will today (Thursday) host his Nigerien counterpart, Mohammed Bazoum to a State Visit.

Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) who disclosed this in a statement further revealed that the two leaders are expected to discuss joining hands in tackling challenges of security and strategic stability affecting the sub-region and the globe.

“While President Bazoum’s visit is expected to last for a few hours, the neighboring leader will be received with full military honors, including a 21-Gun Salute.

“The relations between Nigeria and Niger are considered a true model of interstate friendship”, the presidential spokesman said.

