Buhari hosts Niger Republic’s Bazoum to Iftar Dinner

April 19, 2021



In a bid to share the blessings of Ramadan while promoting harmony and mutual understanding between neighbouring , Nigeria and Republic of Niger, President Muhammadu Buhari hosted his counterpart, Mohamed Bazoum, to an Iftar dinner at the State , Monday evening.

This was revealed in a statement by Malam Garba Shehu,Senior Special Assistant to the President Media and Publicity Monday.

According to Shehu, the visiting President and his delegation arrived at 6.45pm, and he was received by President Buhari at the State Mosque, where they prayed together before proceeding to the Banquet Hall.

Buhari met with the Nigerien leader, who was his first international trip after inauguration April 2, 2021, earlier in the day in his office, and they discussed of mutual , and economy.

Some top officials of the Nigerian government at the dinner included Geoffery Onyeama, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Maj. Gen. Bashir Salihi Magashi (Rtd), Minister of Defense and Timipre Silver, Minister of State, Resources.

Others at the event include National Adviser, Maj. Gen. Babagana Munguno (Rtd), Director General of National Intelligence Agency, Amb. Ahmed Rufa’i Abubakar and Chairman/CEO of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

the entourage of President Bazoum were Senior Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hassoumi Massasou, Deputy , Djibo Daouda and Nigerien  Ambassador to Nigeria,  Alat Migaskia.

