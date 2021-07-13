Buhari hosts leadership, members of NASS to dinner

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday evening hosted leadership and members of the National Assembly to a dinner at the Conference Centre of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the dinner was attended by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; and the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari.

Others in attendance included some cabinet ministers as well as presidential aides.

NAN reports that Buhari had earlier on Tuesday commended the 9th National Assembly for its cooperation with the Executive.

The president said he tried very hard to get the cooperation of the 8th Assembly to do same for the sake of the country, “and I didn’t succeed much.

”But time has proved me right”.

Buhari made the commendation when he received a Report on National Security Summit of the House of Representatives. (NAN)

