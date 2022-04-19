Buhari hosts Governors, Ministers, others to Iftar Dinner, kicks

﻿

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday in Abuja urged Nigerians to resist agents bent on causing breakdown of law and order in the country, assuring that no individual or group will be allowed to destabilise Nigeria.

‘‘We have the land, we have the resources, and we have the people. But I do not know why people will allow themselves to be successfully subverted to destabilise their own country,’’ the President said at an Iftar dinner with Governors, Ministers and Heads of Government Agencies.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity).

According to Adesina, President Buhari, who thanked the Governors and Ministers for honouring his invitation to break the Ramadan fast, expressed confidence that in spite of the current security challenges, the country will succeed.

On the forthcoming general elections, the President affirmed that being beneficiary of free, fair and credible elections, the introduction of technology and the Permanent Voters Card (PVCs) will make it impossible for anyone to claim millions of votes again in the country.

Chairman, Nigeria Governors Forum and Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, commended President Buhari for demonstrating resilience and determination at a crucial period in Nigeria’s history.

‘‘We have a leader who is not distracted by momentary challenges but has continued to commit to the renewal of our nation and we, governors, ministers and heads of government agencies are equally dedicated to building a better Nigeria, on your watch,’’ he said.

Noting that this year’s Holy month of Ramadan coincided with the just concluded Christian Lenten period, the Governor of Ekiti said it holds enormous spiritual value on the benefits of renewal, sacrifice, almsgiving, forgiveness and healing for the individual as well as the nation.

