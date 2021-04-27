Buhari hosts Gov Zulum, Asiwaju Tinubu

met separately behind doors with Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno and former governor of , Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, at his official residence, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria () reports the President’s Personal Assistant on Photography, Mr Sunday Aghaeze, confirmed the two meetings in pictorial reports on Tuesday.

gathered Zulum used the opportunity of the meeting update the president on security developments in Borno while Tinubu thanked the president for his support during the 12th Asiwaju Bola Tinubu Colloquium held in Kano on .

Buhari, who participated virtually in the event mark the 69th birthday of the former two-term Governor of , commended the celebrant for always being an of unity and cohesion in Nigeria.

reports no official statement on the outcome of the two meetings held on Monday night as at the time of filing this report. (NAN)

