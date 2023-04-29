Buhari hosts Gov. Bello, ‘blesses’ Kogi APC governorship candidate

By Ismaila Chafe

The Governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi, Mr Usman Ododo, on Friday, received President Muhammadu Buhari’s blessings as the party’s flagbearer in the November election.

Ododo, while briefing State House Correspondents after he was presented to the President by Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi, said he was committed to building on the unparalleled developmental strides of the governor.

He assured that these developmental strides would be sustained and improved upon through inclusive governance, if elected in the upcoming polls.

He said with his wealth of experience in the private and public financial sectors, as well as the opportunity of learning from Bello, who he described as a great leader to Kogites, he was well equipped to steer the ship of the confluence state in the desired direction.

The APC candidate said specifically that he was confident of APC’s victory in the November governorship election.

Ododo emerged the Kogi APC governorship candidate through a direct primary election on April 14 and was ratified through a special Congress of the party on April 15.

Bello expressed delight in the capacity of the APC candidate to deliver even more wins for the party in the state.

The governor assured Kogi residents of continuity in the infrastructure renewal masterplan, which his administration had embarked upon for more than seven years.

He reiterated that the APC in Kogi was one united family, noting that the party is very well positioned to win the next governorship election, landslide.

Buhari gave his unalloyed blessings to the APC candidate, while advising the party in Kogi to embark on issue-based election campaign so as to ensure the party retains the state in the coming elections. (NAN)