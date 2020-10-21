Buhari hosts Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, at Aso Villa

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday night hosted the Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, at his official residence, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Mr Sunday Aghaeze, the Personal Assistant to the President (Photography), confirmed this in pictorial reports of the president and the Emir released in Abuja on late Tuesday evening.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the agenda of the meeting between the president and the Emir was unknown to newsmen as at the time of filing this report.

However, NAN observed that the Tuesday night visit of the Emir to the Villa was his maiden visit since his installation as the Emir of Kano following the dethronement of Muhammadu Sanusi by the Kano State Government on March 9, 2020.

The Sanusi’s dethronement was announced by the then Special Adviser to Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje on Media, Salihu Tanko-Yakasai.

Ganduje had also directed the suspension of Tanko-Yakasai from office for recently criticizing the Buhari administration over some national issues.

NAN reports that Bayero, aged 59, is the 15th Emir of Kano from the Fulani Sullubawa clan.(NAN)