Buhari hosts Chadian leader, Mahamat Deby at Aso Villa

By Ismaila Chafe

Abuja, April 1, 2022 (NAN) President Muhammadu Buhari has met behind closed door with his Chadian leader, Gen. Mahamat Deby in the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Deby, the interim President and Chairman of Transitional Military Council, Chad, last visited Nigeria in May 2021.

NAN gathered that the two leaders would deliberate on the ongoing fight against insurgency and terrorism in the Lake Chad region where they share a boundary.

NAN also reports that Buhari and Deby joined the Muslim faithful to observe the Friday Juma’at prayer at the Aso Villa Mosque.

Buhari had on Thursday engaged his Nigerien counterpart Mohammed Bazoum in bilateral talks in the Presidential Villa.

The two leaders deliberated on how best to tackle challenges of security and strategic stability affecting the sub-region and the globe.

Bazoum, who addressed newsmen at the end of the visit, expressed appreciation to Buhari for approving the 1.96 billion dollars Kano-Katsina-Maradi railway project. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

